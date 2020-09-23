Serge Aurier has turned down a move from Tottenham to Spartak Moscow, according to reports.

The defender looked to have benefitted from the arrival of Spurs boss Jose Mourinho last season.

He became a regular in the right-back role after struggling to convince fans following his move from Paris Saint-Germain in 2017 for £24m.

But Mourinho’s faith seems to have wavered.

In the summer, Tottenham snapped up Wolves defender Matt Doherty for a reported fee of £13.4m.

The Republic of Ireland defender has started both Spurs’ Premier League game so far. That included Sunday’s 5-2 rout of Southampton.

Tottenham have also been involved in Europa League action but Aurier has yet to play a part.

Now, Football Insider report that chairman Daniel Levy has arranged a deal for the £15-rated Aurier to join Spartak for a “significant fee”.

In theory, that could suit all parties. However, the Ivory Coast international has turned the transfer down.

The reason: a move to Russia holds no appeal to him.

That now leaves his future uncertain. One option is to fight for his place. Spurs have already allowed fellow right-back Kyle Walker-Pieters to join Southampton.

It means Aurier could still see opportunities for game time although Levy may still view him as a way to raise funds.

Tottenham legend Sheringham fears Kane exit

Meanwhile, former Spurs favourite Teddy Sheringham is concerned about the future of Harry Kane.

Speaking to talkSPORT, Sheringham believes the only way they can keep their talisman is by winning trophies.

He said: “I’ve said Harry Kane is the top centre-forward in the world. He could go to any club. If he became available, every club would want him.

“It’s a tough time for Tottenham. If they don’t match his ambition this season, the writing could be on the wall.”

However, Sheringham believes the loan signing of Gareth Bale could help persuade Kane to stay.

if top players come now, Harry Kane will be delighted.

“When Klinsmann came, I couldn’t believe my eyes. You watched him in training,” said Sheringham.

“Bale will do things in training that will make Kane think, ‘I can’t wait to play football with him on Saturday’.”