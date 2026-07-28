Manchester United have been told Real Madrid may well be ready to sell Aurlien Tchouameni this summer – but have been warned it may take an outrageous offer to persuade the Spanish giants to sell, while a source has also rated their chances of landing Bournemouth’s Alex Scott.

The Red Devils are building up for what they hope will be another season of progress under Michael Carrick. The Manchester United manager, 45 today, has transformed the club’s fortunes since taking over from Ruben Amorim and there are growing expectations that the club could mount a serious and sustained challenge to win a first Premier League title in 14 years in the 2026/27 campaign.

With a return to the Champions League also on the horizon, United want to bulk up Carrick’s midfield options to ensure his squad are equipped to challenge on multiple fronts.

And while Andrey Santos and Youri Tielemans have already signed on the dotted line, the Red Devils still want to add a third central midfield option; this time for a player with a more defensive outlook to their game.

This time, the club are taking a methodical approach and are prepared to bide their time to both assess their options and see how the market plays out.

One man persistently linked with the club down the years is Real Madrid star Tchouameni – with the France star often described as their ‘dream target’ but one considered out of reach given his value and importance to the LaLiga giants.

Indeed, amid reports that Tchouameni is to sign an extension to his contract at the Bernabeu, it looked as though the France star had been taken off the menu once again.

However, with Real looking to bring in Rodri from Manchester City this summer, the prospect of Los Blancos selling the 26-year-old cannot be totally put to bed.

Now two sources who are well placed to cast judgement on the player and United’s midfield business have assessed the Red Devils’ chances of prising him away from the Santiago Bernabeu…

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Speaking on the Talk of the Devils podcast, journalist Andy Mitten feels it’s still quite a stretch for United to pull off the deal, warning they will need to spend daft money to secure his signing.

“You know, Manchester United have been offered players, midfielders from Spain who are probably going to pass on because they’ve got no Premier League experience or experience outside of Spain.

“But United have been interested in Tchouameni long term, though he’s been very happy at Madrid. He’s still very happy at Madrid!

“But Madrid are buying big and therefore, according to multiple sources I’ve spoken to, they need to sell big.

“If Real Madrid are considering selling him, they’ll be looking at the daft money going around in the Premier League and probably thinking ‘we’ll have a little bit of that.’

“I’m not sure Manchester United could be going to the daft sort of money levels, though, even though it’s a player they absolutely have long admired. And then you’ve got the wages to factor in as well.”

He added: “I stress, he’s very happy at Madrid. But if a club don’t want you and I’ve currently got no evidence that they don’t want him, situations can change. There are a lot of obstacles here as well.”

Manchester Evening News correspondent Steven Railston also feels a deal for the 50-cap France star is unfeasible right now.

“Speaking to a United source across the weekend in Trondheim, they were adamant that a deal for Tchouameni is not currently realistic due to the cost involved.

“The internal feeling is that if Real Madrid were willing to sell the midfielder, he would not be available at a price United could meet.

“Tchouameni is a dream signing for United, and they would absolutely make an offer if they received the right signals from Madrid on price, but how much they would want remains to be seen, and whether they are willing to sell at all.”

Man Utd chances of Alex Scott played down

Another midfielder linked with United is Bournemouth’s Alex Scott.

As TEAMtalk exclusively broke the news on June 25, Bournemouth have already knocked back an enquiry from United over the player and have since made it clear they have no desire to sell the 22-year-old.

Indeed, that stance has been repeated over the last week with Chelsea also seeing an offer for the England midfield hopeful knocked back.

We have since revealed that the Cherries are hopeful that Scott will sign a new deal once the summer window closes, though any extension will contain a tempting exit clause opening the door to a future move.

Adding his opinion on those links, The Athletic’s Laurie Whitwell believes that, if the 22-year-old were to leave, Chelsea look to be best placed.

“As I say, Bournemouth are saying he’s not for sale,” he told Talk of the Devils. “So you know there’s maybe that point just to raise but equally if Chelsea have made a bid it’s been rejected you know it’s it’ll be a significant bid.

“So you know it feels like if he’s going to go anywhere then Chelsea is the likeliest destination.”

While United are biding their time over midfield recruit number three, sources can confirm contact has been made with the representatives of Roma star Manu Kone, with his side even clearing the path for his summer sale.

Sources also confirm United are weighing up a move for a little-heralded Premier League star rated in the £40m bracket.

And with the club weighing up who that next signing will be, a well-informed journalist has ranked and rated the prospects of five midfielders making the switch to Old Trafford.

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