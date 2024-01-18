‘Automatic rejection’ – Chelsea shatter Liverpool dream of signing star Klopp would use differently to Pochettino

Liverpool would love nothing more than to sign a Chelsea star Jurgen Klopp would play in a different position to the one he currently occupies under Mauricio Pochettino, though their transfer chances have been torn to shreds.

The Reds attempted to sign two stars who ultimately ended up at Stamford Bridge last summer. Liverpool bid for both Romeo Lavia and Moises Caciedo while embarking on their sweeping midfield rebuild. Liverpool even saw a club-record £110m bid for Caicedo accepted by Brighton.

However, both holding midfielders only had eyes for Chelsea and Liverpool ultimately wound up signing Wataru Endo and Ryan Gravenberch later in the window. Endo in particular looks to have been a steal at just £16m, though is already the wrong side of 30.

Liverpool also fixed their gaze on defender Levi Colwill after the youngster impressed during a season-long loan at Brighton.

The Seagulls attempted to re-sign the 20-year-old and even tabled a hefty £30m bid. There was talk of an improved £40m offer, though Chelsea flatly refused to entertain the notion of selling the player.

Colwill is widely viewed as a future England international and went on to sign a new Chelsea contract running until 2029 in August.

The defender has quickly established himself as a regular starter under Mauricio Pochettino this term, though in an unfamiliar left-back role. It’s a position he can play, though is not one he specialises in.

Liverpool alerted to Colwill opportunity

HITC reported on Wednesday that Chelsea’s willingness to sell Conor Gallagher this month had rung alarm bells at Anfield.

Selling a homegrown player like Gallagher would represent pure profit on the club’s balance sheet. It is one of the reasons why the Blues were ultimately willing to sell Mason Mount to Manchester United for £55m last summer.

HITC stated Liverpool sensed a potential opportunity to capitalise on Chelsea’s quest for a top class striker. Moving for Colwill would help free up the Blues to finance a move for Napoli’s Victor Osimhen, for example.

Liverpool signing a new centre-half may also become a necessity and not a luxury in the near future.

Joel Matip – currently sidelined with an ACL injury – is out of contract at the end of the season. Virgil van Dijk remains at the top of his game, though will turn 33 in the summer and won’t stay world class forever. Joe Gomez, meanwhile, is regularly tasked with covering both full-back positions.

But according to trusted reporter Ben Jacobs, Liverpool are barking up the wrong tree with Colwill.

Colwill to Liverpool? Not a chance – Jacobs

Via Caught Offside, Jacobs revealed Colwill is regarded extremely highly at Stamford Bridge and is simply not for sale at any price.

As such, Klopp’s hopes of placing Colwill on the left side of his centre-back pairing for the better part of the next decade will not come to fruition.

“He’s absolutely on Liverpool’s radar, but it’s irrelevant because Chelsea see Colwill as a part of their leadership team, he’s captained the team this season,” declared Jacobs.

“Chelsea’s stance is that he’s not for sale, and they’re not putting a number on it because it’s an automatic rejection.

“It might be one more for 2025, but there’s no doubt whatsoever that if Liverpool could sign Colwill today, tomorrow, in the summer in 2025 they would proceed because they absolutely think the player is a fit and that’s at centre-back not left-back.”

