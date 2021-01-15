Avram Grant sends message to Chelsea fans amid comeback links

Avram Grant has responded to talk of him returning to Chelsea in some capacity amid the club’s poor run of form under Frank Lampard.

As TEAMtalk reported earlier this week, Blues owner Roman Abramovich is considering bringing Grant back to Stamford Bridge.

Grant managed Chelsea in the 2007/08 season and won 36 of 54 games. He also led them to the Champions League final but lost out to Manchester United in Moscow.

And with the team currently on a run of just one win in six Premier League games, there has been talk of him coming in to help out.

That is instead of sacking Lampard, although Abramovich is understood to be growing increasingly unhappy with how things are going.

The 65-year-old is still on good terms with Chelsea and having managed Lampard during his time in charge already has a relationship with him. Therefore, the Iranian could be a useful consultant for the Blues’ boss.

No contact made

But Grant has now revealed that he has had no contact from Chelsea, where he was a Director of Football before taking up the hotseat.

In a post on Instagram (via talkSPORT) Grant explained: “I read the links in the media connecting me with a return to Chelsea. I have so many positive messages from Chelsea fans on Instagram – thank you.

“But I must say I didn’t receive any official approach from the club. I can repeat only what I said lately about the situation at Chelsea- be strong and look for a solution.

“What everybody needs now is time. It’s good for Frank and I believe that he will do the job well and is good for the club. Good luck to everybody.”

Whether Chelsea have plans to turn to Grant should their league form not improve remains to be seen. Crucially, he also didn’t rule out or turn down a return.

The London outfit are back in action on Saturday as they take on 18th placed Fulham. A win would take them up three places to sixth for a few hours at least.

