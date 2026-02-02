Axel Disasi is at the centre of a transfer scramble, TEAMtalk understands, with the Chelsea defender now in active discussions with several clubs as he edges towards a deadline‑day departure from Stamford Bridge, with Tottenham poised to rival West Ham for his signature.

Sources indicate that Chelsea have informed the Frenchman he is free to find a new home, and there is growing confidence inside the club that he will be lining up in different colours before the window shuts.

The message to Disasi has been clear: a move must be secured today. West Ham are currently viewed as the frontrunners and, as we have previously revealed, have been working hard behind the scenes to convince the 27‑year‑old to make the short trip across the capital.

The Hammers are pushing to strengthen their defensive options and believe Disasi’s profile fits perfectly with what Nuno Espirito Santo wants for the second half of the season.

However, the race is far from straightforward. We have been told that both AC Milan and Fiorentina have registered firm interest, with intermediaries sounding out the possibility of bringing the former Monaco man to Serie A.

Milan, in particular, are monitoring the situation closely as they weigh up late-window defensive reinforcements.

And in a fresh twist, we can reveal that Tottenham are also considering a move, with their ongoing injury issues forcing them to explore emergency options.

Tottenham considering last-ditch Disasi move

A switch to Spurs would offer Disasi another London route, and while they have yet to formalise their interest, the option remains very much alive.

With multiple clubs circling and Chelsea keen to accelerate his exit, Disasi’s future is expected to be resolved in the coming hours. All signs point to a dramatic finish as the clock ticks down on deadline day.

The five-time capped French international hasn’t made a single competitive appearance this season. He was not in Enzo Maresca’s plans and his situation hasn’t changed since Liam Rosenior’s appointment as Chelsea manager, despite returning to first-team training.

Disasi could provide cover at centre-back and right-back for Tottenham should they sign him today, which would be valuable given their current defensive injuries.

However, my colleague, Dean Jones, has an update on West Ham’s pursuit of Disasi.

Sources have informed Jones that the Hammers are pushing hard to win the race for Disasi. Jean-Clair Todibo’s red card against Chelsea at the weekend, which sees him suspended for three games, has left them in even more need of a defensive signing.

The Hammers were lining up this move in advance of that moment and are hoping to secure a loan deal.

The financial terms of such an agreement are being tidied up, as West Ham would prefer not to commit to an obligation to buy.

It will be interesting to see if Tottenham formalise their interest with an offer of their own and trigger a late transfer battle.

