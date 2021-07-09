‘Great’ Man Utd star told he is ‘no use’ under Solskjaer and needs to go

Manchester United defender Axel Tuanzebe should leave Old Trafford and seek a loan transfer for next season, one pundit has claimed.

The 23-year-old joined up with the United first team in January 2017, but has only made 37 outings. Instead, he signed up to successive loan spells at Aston Villa in 2017/18 and 2018/19. Since then, though, he has remained on the fringe of Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s team as injury has hampered his progress.

Tuanzebe struggled with muscle and ankle injuries in 2019/20, subsequently making only five Premier League appearances.

Furthermore, he only got a run in the side last term through Harry Maguire’s ankle problem.

Tuanzebe has one year left on his contract – with the option of an extra year – but links with Villa have resurfaced. This time, they involve a permanent deal and United feel prepared to sell.

Speaking to Football Insider, Kevin Campbell insisted that Tuanzebe should find a new club this summer.

“It’s time to go,” the pundit said. “He needs to go and play football. These young men at the mega clubs are just playing sparingly and they need to go out and play.

“It is no use playing in the Under-23s at that age.

“Tuanzebe is a great player and he deserves to be playing regular football.

“I think he would get game time at Aston Villa. When he was on loan there they really liked him. It is time.”

Tuanzebe made only five Championship appearances in his first spell at Villa. In 2017/18, meanwhile, he played 25 second-tier games.

However, another injury halted his progress and he would have played a lot more otherwise. In fact, he played every minute of 13 games before going onto the sidelines.

