Axel Witsel ruled out until 2020 after suffering accident at home

Borussia Dortmund midfielder Axel Witsel has been ruled out of action until next year after suffering a mysterious facial injury at home.

The Belgium star was hospitalised on Saturday evening after falling at home.

The 30-year-old has now been discharged from hospital, but he was placed in intensive care and subsequently underwent surgery.

“Witsel sadly will be out for the rest of this year,” Dortmund coach Lucien Favre told a news conference ahead of Tuesday’s Champions League match against Slavia Prague.

“But there is one positive thing: He’s already back home. We can’t change it now. It’s a shame for him, a shame for us. He’s one of the most important players for us.”

Witsel lined up in midfield as Dortmund beat Fortuna Dusseldorf 5-0 at home in the Bundesliga on Saturday, and Lucien Favre was informed about his player’s fall on Sunday.

“I was told about this yesterday morning,” Favre said on Monday. “We could not speak to him because he was in intensive care in hospital.

“It’s a shame for him and us, he’s an important player. Hopefully he is back as soon as possible,” said Favre.

Witsel has been ever-present in Borussia Dortmund’s midfield so far this season.

Julian Weigl could be the man to replace him as the holding midfielder.