Japanese star Ayase Ueda is rapidly emerging as one of the most intriguing attacking talents in Europe, with Leeds United and Tottenham among a growing number of Premier League clubs tracking his progress ahead of a potential summer move, TEAMtalk can reveal.

The Feyenoord striker has enjoyed a remarkable campaign, firing himself into the spotlight with an impressive 26 goals across all competitions.

His clinical edge in front of goal has not only powered Feyenoord’s season but also elevated his reputation among top-flight recruiters.

Ueda’s journey in Rotterdam did not begin quite so explosively. After arriving in 2023 for a club-record €10million (£8.7m / $11.7m) fee, he needed time to adapt to the demands of European football, registering a modest return of 12 goals across his first two seasons.

However, the current campaign has marked a significant turning point, with the Japanese international now flourishing as the focal point of Feyenoord’s attack.

Sources indicate that his form has not gone unnoticed. Scouts from multiple Premier League sides have been closely monitoring his performances, with several reports highlighting his movement, composure, and ability to operate effectively in high-tempo systems as traits well-suited to English football.

Clubs such as Leeds United, Everton and Brighton are understood to have all sent representatives to watch 27-year-old Ueda in action this season.

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Tottenham also in race for Japanese talisman

Each of the Premier League trio are believed to be assessing attacking reinforcements, and Ueda’s profile appears to align with their recruitment strategies.

Tottenham are also thought to have conducted background work on the striker.

There is a belief within scouting circles that he had previously attracted interest from figures connected to the club’s recruitment network, suggesting their admiration is not new.

A lot of Spurs’ transfer business this summer will hinge on whether they avoid relegation, however, and they currently sit in the drop zone, two points away from safety, with three matches remaining.

With his stock continuing to rise, Ueda looks increasingly likely to become a name to watch in the upcoming transfer window.

He is also a 38-time capped Japan international and has notched 16 goals for his country. An impressive World Cup would only increase the interest in his signature.

Should his current trajectory continue, Feyenoord may face a battle to retain their prized forward as Premier League interest intensifies.

Leeds will hope the presence of Ueda’s Japanese international teammate Ao Tanaka could give them the upper hand in any transfer race.

The midfielder has been linked with an Elland Road exit this summer, though, as Dominic Matteo exclusively told TEAMtalk, the player needs to be careful what he wishes for amid interest from Man Utd among others.

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