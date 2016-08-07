Slaven Bilic: Close to bringing in two new signings

West Ham are close to completing the signings of Swansea striker Andre Ayew and Olympiacos left-back Arthur Masuaku.

Manager Slaven Bilic revealed the Hammers are on the brink of sealing two new arrivals ahead of the Premier League kick-off next weekend.

And Press Association Sport understands Ayew is on the brink of completing his switch – for a fee reported to be £20million – while Masuaku has also agreed a £1million move to east London.

“We are quite close to getting two new players,” said Bilic after West Ham’s 3-2 friendly defeat by Juventus.

“I hoped it would be yesterday and they would play a part today but the paperwork was not done. It’s only a matter of paperwork and then we will have two new players at West Ham.”

Thank you, @whufc_official for having us at your new home. It's awesome! Wishing you a successful season. #WHUJuve pic.twitter.com/FTsj9pF5yG — JuventusFC (@juventusfcen) August 7, 2016

Meanwhile, Andy Carroll scored his first goals at the London Stadium as the Hammers officially marked the opening of their new ground against Italian champions Juve.

Carroll gave new England manager Sam Allardyce – his former Upton Park boss – a timely nudge ahead of next month’s World Cup qualifier against Slovakia with two trademark goals from headers either side of half-time.

By then Juve had already found the net twice in three minutes, with Paulo Dybala opening the scoring and then teeing up Mario Mandzukic for the second.

And Italy striker Simone Zaza, another reported transfer target for the Hammers, secured victory for the visitors with six minutes left.

Nevertheless, it was Carroll’s display which caught the eye of Bilic and opposite number Massimiliano Allegri.

“Andy made his mark, he is that kind of player,” said Bilic.

“The goals were his typical goals and he proved once more that we are right when we are counting on him big time, because he is going to do those things. He’s a top-quality player.

“My players shouldn’t dream about England because of a good season or a change of manager. They must play well for West Ham. But if Carroll plays like he did today there are not many players who can do that.

“It’s simple. If he stays away from injuries then he has a great chance to have a great season.”

Allegri, who gave a debut to £75million striker Gonzalo Higuain, was also impressed, saying: “Carroll is a very good player, he can make a team very dangerous and he is very good in set-pieces.”