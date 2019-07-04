Leicester have signed striker Ayoze Perez from Newcastle for £30million on a four-year deal – breaking their transfer record in the process.

Perez had been linked with a number of different clubs across Europe after he impressed during the 2018/19 season for Newcastle, during which he scored 12 goals and added two assists.

Valencia were also mentioned as suitors for the 25-year-old, with reports suggesting that Perez would be interested in a return to Spain in order to to improve his chances of representing his country at senior level.

However, it is Brendan Rodgers’ side who have won the race to sign the Spaniard, whose departure will leave a massive hole in the Newcastle attack.

Leicester have broken their transfer record to bring in Perez, beating the £28million they paid for Islam Slimani three summers ago.

Perez’s position as Leicester’s record signing may not last long, however, with the club also believed to be closing on a £40m swoop for Youri Tielemans, who impressed while on loan from Monaco over the last half of the 2018/19 season.

Speaking to LCFC TV, Perez said: “I’m very happy and very pleased. I’m very proud to be part of the Leicester family and I can’t wait to get started.

“The club want to keep growing as much as they can and that’s something I like. I spoke with the manager and that was important. That made me feel very comfortable about the decision to come here.”

Leicester Rodgers added: “I think Ayoze will be a wonderful addition to the squad. He’s quick, has a good eye for goal and he’s experienced in the Premier League too.

“I think he’s a player who will excite our supporters, and his style is one that I believe complements the options and quality that we already have here at the Football Club.”

