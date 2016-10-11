Babel: Liverpool let me down; I was badly coached

Ryan Babel has publicly criticised his former club Liverpool, saying they didn’t give him enough support, or the right coaching as a young player.

The Dutchman, who is now plying his trade in Spain at Deportivo de La Coruaa, moved to Anfield from Ajax as a highly-rated 20-year-old back in 2007 and spent most of his time at the club under Rafael Benitez, before Roy Hodgson took over.

But after four years on Merseyside, Babel left Anfield after failing to progress as Liverpool had initially hoped.

“I think I was badly coached,” Babel said. “Neither the coach nor the coaching staff advised me well. I was 20 years old went I went to the Premier League.

“When you are 20, you need help from other people, you need people to talk to you. But when I went over there, nobody helped me. I was alone, and that’s difficult for any young player.”

Speaking to AS, he continued: “Not everyone is Messi or Cristiano Ronaldo. Even Cristiano Ronaldo’s first years at Manchester United were quite difficult.

“Alex Ferguson helped him, he stayed right by him and allowed him to grow, and now he is one of the best players in the world.

“Maybe if Ferguson hadn’t been so concerned about Ronaldo, then Ronaldo wouldn’t be the player he is today.”