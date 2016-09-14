Bacca comes clean on why he snubbed West Ham transfer

Carlos Bacca has explained why he rejected West Ham’s “very good” offer in order to stay at AC Milan in the summer.

West Ham were understood to have agreed a fee in the region of £25million with AC Milan for Bacca, only for the striker to turn down a move to East London.

The Hammers eventually landed Simone Zaza on loan from Juventus, while Bacca has started all three of Milan’s opening Serie A fixtures, scoring a hat-trick in the opening win over Torino.

Speaking to Spanish outlet Cadena Ser, the Colombia international said: “The offer of West Ham was very good I thought.

“I thought about my family, about how we would fit and problems that a South American soccer player can have in terms of the non-EU passport.”

Slaven Bilic last week had his own thoughts on why the move for Bacca broke down, with West Ham boss saying the player was waiting for Arsenal to make their move, having been linked with the Colombian.