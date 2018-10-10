Former Southampton star Matt Le Tissier has offered his predictions for the 2018/19 season, and it’s bad news for Manchester United and Arsenal.

Manchester City, Chelsea and Liverpool have all made unbeaten starts to the season and have been impressive.

Meanwhile, north London rivals Spurs and Arsenal are just two points behind the aforementioned trio, while Man Utd are lagging behind.

Le Tissier told Sky Sports: “I think I will go with Manchester City, Liverpool, Chelsea and Spurs for the top four as long as Christian Eriksen doesn’t spend to long out of the team, because I think Tottenham miss him quite a bit.

“Manchester United have got some ground to make up if they are going to be in contention.

“I still think Manchester City [to win the title].

“They have so much quality and strength in depth and over the course of the season that will give them the edge.

“Even without someone who was considered to be their best player last season in Kevin De Bruyne, they’re still sitting top of the table after eight games.

“Many people thought they were going to miss him a lot and obviously that quality of player is going to be a bit of a miss, but their strength in depth is just incredible and what they’ve got in terms of quality forward players and being able to hurt teams in different areas of the pitch.

“They should be a couple of points clear but Riyad Mahrez’s penalty against Liverpool was an absolute shocker.

“They’re thinking that De Bruyne should be available for the next Premier League game and that makes a big difference for them again.

“If they can be top of the league without him, then they’re not going to get any weaker with him being in the team.

“I don’t think they will win it by 19 points again like last season but I’d expect Man City to win it by a handful of points.”

