Mourinho admits he has no room in Man Utd squad for Mkhitaryan

Henrikh Mkhitaryan’s inability to even command a place on the Manchester United bench has been explained by Jose Mourinho – and it doesn’t bode well for the Armenian.

The Armenia star began the season in superb form, laying on five goals in his first three appearances and looking like he was set to become an integral part of the Mourinho machine.

However, the former Borussia Dortmund man has not been involved in seven of the last 18 squads, with his only appearance in the first team coming as a second-half substitute during the 1-0 win over Brighton.

With his form on the wane, Juan Mata or Jesse Lingard are now preferred in the No.10 position.

Mkhitaryan is struggling even to make the substitutes’ bench and is being linked with a January exit with Inter Milan heavily linked with his signature.

Following the 1-0 win over Bournemouth on Wednesday, Mourinho explained the player’s lack of action.

“I can only have six [outfield] players on the bench and I try to have some balance on the bench,” he said.

“I had two defenders and [Daley] Blind who can play in different areas. I had Ashley Young to cover me all of the wing and the wing-back position.

“I had [Ander] Herrera as a midfield player, Zlatan [Ibrahimovic] as a striker and Marcus [Rashford] as a second striker and winger. I played [Anthony] Martial, [Juan] Mata and [Jesse] Lingard in the team. To have Micki means that I don’t have one of them and, in this moment, I believe the other ones they deserve [to be picked].”

