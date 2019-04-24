Bad news for Tottenham, Man Utd as Palace reach £75m Zaha agreement

Crystal Palace will reluctantly cash in on Wilfried Zaha this summer – but have reportedly told the player that two stipulations surround his potential exit.

Palace are finally said to be open to letting Zaha leave at the end of the season, but will look for a fee of £75m – £80m for a player who has been linked with a return to Manchester United and is also interesting Tottenham, Borussia Dortmund and PSG.

Zaha revealed earlier this month that he wants to be playing Champions League football next season, leaving Palace with little choice but to let him move on. It was reported on Tuesday they are already weighing up alternatives, with Aston Villa star Jack Grealish on their list on preferred targets.

However, it’s reported that after a series of meetings between Zaha’s agent and Palace chairman Steve Parish have resulted in the Eagles letting the talented winger move on – but any departures comes with two caveats.

Firstly, Palace have demanded that they want a minimum of £75million for their star man – a price they feel is reflective of his value in the modern market.

Secondly, the Eagles are reported to have come to an arrangement with Zaha’s agent that the player will only consider offers from European-based Champions League sides. If true, that would rule out Spurs, United and also possibly, Chelsea, who have also been linked with the player – and also leave the likes of Borussia Dortmund and PSG in the driving seat to land the player.

Zaha went public with his ambitions last week over his future but he still has a four-year contract at Selhurst Park and the Eagles have not yet received any serious enquiries about him.

His stance has been backed by his Selhurst Park teammates who know the talented star has probably outgrown the Eagles.

“I have to experience the Champions League. I just need the opportunity, that’s it, and I’ll do the rest,” Zaha told the Daily Mail.

“It gives me goosebumps seeing the crowds, amazing stadiums.

“When I’m seeing players I think, ‘What would I do in that predicament?’

“I feel I can get to that stage, with the confidence I have and belief in my ability. I should be there. I’m missing out. I don’t just want to be at home watching it.

“Real players, when the time comes, it’s that big stage, they’re the ones that step up. I want to be that player in the big game.”

The 26-year-old has scored nine goals and has eight assists for Palace so far this season.

