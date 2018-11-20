Jurgen Klopp has no desire to cash in on one of his summer signings at Liverpool and expects the midfielder to continue his development at Anfield, according to reports.

Reports over the weekend claimed Liverpool could face a renewed fight to keep Fabinho at the club after reports in Italy claimed Juventus were considering a loan move for the Brazilian.

The midfielder, who arrived on Merseyside for £43.7m at the end of May, has had to wait patiently for his chance in the Liverpool midfield and it was suggested Juve – along with AC Milan – were reportedly looking to take advantage of his apparent unease on Merseyside by striking a deal for the former Monaco man.

However, unlike last January when Liverpool sold Philippe Coutinho in a £142million deal to Barcelona and brought in Virgil Van Dijk for £75million, the Reds boss is expecting a quieter winter window this time around.

And the Liverpool Echo writes that Klopp has “been left baffled” by reports that Fabinho’s time at Anfield could be coming to a close after just five months, with the paper adding that Klopp is adamant his £43.7m investment is “going nowhere”. Furthermore, it’s claimed Klopp believes the midfielder can continue to bloom in the Premier League after a difficult start to life on Merseyside, saying the manager always knew that the Brazil international would need time to adjust to Liverpool’s style and the pace of English football.

Klopp alluded to that last month when he prepared to hand the midfielder what only his second start in the Liverpool red.

“[He has had to] adapt to the style of play,” Klopp said.

“If you watch Fabinho playing at Monaco, [he was] full of confidence. You come to a new club and it depends a bit on your personality.

“He’s not the loudest person on the planet, it’s not that he’s come in and said ‘sit down all of you and I’ll explain to you how we played at Monaco because we were in Champions League semi-final the year before and became French champions’.

“He is looking, watching and it always takes a little bit of time. That’s how it is. But on the pitch, he is back now and that’s good. So, all fine.”

And the Echo claims Klopp will continue to adopt a patient approach with the player.

They believe that patience over Fabinho is slowly paying off and, ‘like Naby Keita, Fabinho was bought for the long-term’. Neither of the new boys have hit top form yet but Klopp is convinced their influence will grow over the coming weeks as Liverpool prepare for some crucial matches in the Champions League and Premier League.

