Baffled Klopp rips Alexander-Arnold theory to shreds with England verdict

Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp has said that he feels no need to change Trent Alexander-Arnold’s position when he is so effective in his current role.

The right-back has grown to become a symbol of the modern full-back. While defending remains a priority without the ball, the thinking around the attacking possibilities from that role has opened up. Indeed, Alexander-Arnold has netted 10 goals and assisted 45 others and is crucial to Liverpool’s system.

However, his influence has been so great that talk has emerged of him specifically playing as a midfielder.

England boss Gareth Southgate tried the theory out for 45 minutes against Andorra last Sunday. However, Alexander-Arnold looked more effective at right-back in the second half.

Asked on Friday about the situation, Klopp said: “If you watch our games, Trent’s position already changed when possible.

“There’s no need to make him a midfielder now. It’s a little bit a shame we talk about this in 2021 like this. Good players play everywhere – Trent plays right-wing, everywhere.

“In a game where England are that dominant or a game where we are dominant, then Trent can play midfield, definitely.

“I would rather think in the six than in this case the eight.”

Alexander-Arnold admitted himself that he struggled to affect the game when playing as a midfielder, rather than drifting into such spaces from right-back.

For his club, he has already got one assist this season in three Premier League games.

However, Klopp insisted that moving Alexander-Arnold permanently into midfield is the wrong option.

Klopp slams Alexander-Arnold theory

“But why would you make the best right-back in the world a midfielder? I struggle to understand how you can think that,” Klopp added.

“Some people think he could be more influential in midfield.

“How is it possible to be more influential than Trent Alexander-Arnold? We use him as good as we can.”

Liverpool return to Premier League action on Sunday, when travelling to Elland Road to face Leeds.

They will likely be without Alisson Becker and Fabinho, who have received bans from FIFA – asked for by the Brazilian FA – for not taking part in the international break.

Earlier in his press conference, Klopp slammed the situation and the fact that players have been punished.