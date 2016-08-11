Baggies accept Villa bid for Wales international Chester

Aston Villa have had a bid accepted for West Bromwich Albion defender James Chester.

The Wales international will now hold talks with relegated Villa and could move in the next few days, according to Press Association Sport.

Villa have lost their opening two games this season – including an embarrassing 3-1 EFL Cup defeat to Luton on Wednesday – and boss Roberto Di Matteo confirmed he needs defensive reinforcements.

Ciaran Clark joined Newcastle for £5million and Joleon Lescott is unlikely to have a future under Di Matteo following relegation from the Premier League last season.

Chester has struggled for first-team opportunities at The Hawthorns since joining from Hull City for £8 million last summer.

He made just nine league starts and was often played out of position and will again be behind Jonas Olsson, Jonny Evans and Gareth McAuley at the Baggies.

Chester impressed during Wales’ march to the Euro 2016 semi-finals in the summer and made the most challenges and interceptions of any players in the tournament with 36.

Villa host Rotherham in their first Sky Bet Championship home game of the season on Saturday having lost 1-0 to Sheffield Wednesday in the opener last weekend.

They have already spent £12million on Ross McCormack in a bid to earn promotion at the first attempt but the striker was withdrawn in the second half in their defeat at Kenilworth Road and is yet to score.