Baggies must cut out mistakes

A 17:30 kick-off and a 460-mile round trip for a televised match wouldn’t have appealed to many fans, but nearly 2,000 die-hard West Brom fans did just that on Saturday. Sadly, they weren’t rewarded with a result to relish on that long journey home.

Albion have played much better than that in recent weeks. One defeat in nine prior to Saturday’s match looks an impressive record, but on the other hand, the aftermath of the fixture with Newcastle showed a run of one victory in seven – that being against bottom club Crystal Palace.

Performances against Stoke, Chelsea and Aston Villa should have seen nine points in that period, but through various circumstances those fixtures only yielded a meagre three.

We were slow to start on Tyneside, but in all honesty the Magpies offered little themselves and the game wasn’t particularly a spectacle that Sky Sports would have taken pride in broadcasting until Yoan Gouffran’s header into an empty net.

Following the goals against rivals Villa, that was another that could have been added to the ‘avoidable goals’ column. The second half saw a much sharper start, and we, tucked up in the away end, were rewarded for our support with Chris Brunt’s thunderbolt that left Tim Krul with no chance.

We were still singing, of course, when the hosts responded with a thunderbolt of their own. Steve Clarke introduced Victor Anichebe, Saido Berahino and the welcoming sight of legend Zoltan Gera in an attempt to steal a point in the dying stages, but it eluded us. Travel-sick Manchester City next, then.

We’ll have to do it without midfield marshal Youssouf Mulumbu, though. The instrumental midfielder received a one match ban when picking up a fifth yellow card at the weekend, but I’m sure we, as Albion fans, would rather he be available for Saturday’s clash with Norwich in what is undoubtedly a game Steve Clarke will be targeting.

The club were supposedly investigating comments in the French media from the Congolese international, after he apparently claimed that he’d move to a bigger club should the opportunity arise in January. I for one would be extremely disappointed to see him go, but I don’t think we can read too much into these ‘comments’; not when you consider the new contract he signed in the summer and his recent statement of intent to one day captain the Baggies.

On the subject of players, it was great to see Saido Berahino sign a new and (much!) improved contract of four years. Albion’s top scorer in all competitions this season has been a revelation that nobody saw coming and is a huge talent for the future. His pace, surprising strength, ability to hold the ball up and calmness in front of goal all point towards a Premier League star, and I’m sure we’re all as glad as each other that the situation has been resolved and that his future lies with us.

One final mention of Saturday’s game was a minute’s applause for the late Gary Speed, whose anniversary of his death was the 27th November. Rest in Peace.

