Another week, another two points dropped for West Brom. After an electric start against arch-rivals Aston Villa, we allowed our opponents to once again snatch a share of the points when they really should have been ours to keep.

We couldn’t have begun the match any better than we did. The ball from Chris Brunt was exquisite, the control from Shane Long sublime and the finish after three minutes left Brad Guzan with no chance. Shane’s toiled this season, when fit, harrying defenders with his usual gusto but his goal-scoring record until recently was non-existent. No Peter Odemwingie; no Romelu Lukaku. This may well be Long’s year to grab the limelight.

The second goal on 10 minutes reflected Long’s hard work. He capitalised on a really poor pass across defence from Leandro Bacuna and proceeded to chip Guzan nonchalantly. He’d managed to outscore the rest of his campaign in under a quarter of an hour – in arguably Albion’s biggest match of the season, too.

The tempo from the Baggies early on was admirable. The short passing game we’ve become accustomed to as fans was in full swing; the likes of Youssouf Mulumbu and Claudio Yacob revelled in their roles while behind them the pair of Gareth McAuley and Jonas Olsson silenced the notorious Christian Benteke. Long didn’t give Villa’s back-line a moment’s peace when in possession, while Morgan Amalfitano was also enjoying himself down the right hand side against unfamiliar left back Ciaran Clark.

Stephane Sessegnon didn’t enjoy one of his finer performances, mind you. We’ve become used to the little midfielder’s trickery and unpredictability while he’s adorned the stripes, but he should have put the game to bed on a number of occasions before being replaced by James Morrison.

Libor Kozak did clip the bar for the visitors with a fantastic effort, but other than that Boaz Myhill had a very comfortable first half. It all changed on the hour mark, however.

Paul Lambert, witnessing his side clearly struggling, made the brave decision to throw on all of his available (semi-fit) substitutes in one go. It was a risk I suppose he had to take, but even as an Albion fan he can only be applauded for his bold move. So Gabby Agbonlahor, Andreas Weimann and Fabian Delph replaced the ineffective Kozak, Aleksander Tonev and poor Yacouba Sylla. The impact was instant.

All of a sudden the urgency levels of Villa rose rapidly. They kept the ball much better than in the first half, and attacked Goran Popov at every available opportunity. Surprise, surprise. Both goals were conceded from down our left. There was a warning when Weimann’s deflected shot squirmed just wide of the post with Myhill floored; it wasn’t heeded.

How Karim El Ahmadi was able to pull one back, I’ll never know. That was the goal that seemed the more avoidable, and so more frustrating, to concede, but it lifted Villa’s spirits tenfold. I do think our left back position was the place to fill in the summer. Regular Liam Ridgewell and last night’s replacement Popov are both prone to errors, in a defence that has by and large managed to cut out mistakes in recent seasons. Perhaps January, eh Steve?

Three quarters of the ground were silent when Ashley Westwood’s thunderbolt brought Villa on terms, and they knew the response was vital. People sitting around me were already conceding defeat as Westwood equalised. Others were demanding to see Saido Berahino being introduced, in an attempt to rescue the victory, me included. Unfortunately, he was nowhere to be seen. Not that I’m questioning Clarke’s judgment, however. He’s in a far better place to make those kind of decisions. He, Shane and Saido really must have their contract situations resolved ASAP.

He did introduce Victor Anichebe, who in fairness put himself about in the short time he was on the field, but there was a flat atmosphere as the final whistle was sounded at the Hawthorns. Newcastle next, let’s hope for another response!

Boing Boing!

You can follow Joe on Twitter at @jcwba16 – and don’t forget to follow @FanZone too for links to all the latest blogs.