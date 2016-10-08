Bailly won’t let language barrier deny him Man Utd dream

Eric Bailly insists his inability to speak English will not stop him from taking his chance to establish himself at Manchester United.

Ivory Coast defender Bailly joined United for £30million from Villarreal in the summer and has made an impressive start to life at Old Trafford, winning the club’s Player of the Month award in August.

Jose Mourinho, though, has told the centre-half to brush up on his English to help communication with his team-mates, while Daley Blind also admits the language barrier is not ideal.

Bailly says he has started to learn English and the 22-year-old insists he will get up to speed quickly.

“There are players who speak Spanish and French and they help me integrate,” said Bailly. “I’ve just started having English classes, too. Little by little.

“It’s important for the other players to have confidence in you. It was my dream since being a child to play for one of the biggest clubs in the world and now I’m here, I’m going to take that chance.”

Blind played alongside Bailly at the heart of Mourinho’s defence before Chris Smalling returned to the side. The versatile Holland star says the pair had to rely on other non-verbal forms of communication during their partnership.

“I think the key is to talk a lot,” said Blind. “It’s a bit more difficult with Eric because of the language barrier but we both understand football and you can also do a lot with your hands.

“We’ve had a good understanding already It’s important to be able to rely on each other and help each other, that helps build a team together.”