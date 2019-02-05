Bakayoko provides update on future as he makes Chelsea plans clear

Tiemoue Bakayoko has once again expressed his desire to stay at AC Milan beyond his loan spell and finalise a permanent exit from Chelsea.

Bakayoko joined Milan in a season-long loan deal over the summer after struggling for adapt to life in the Premier League with Chelsea.

After a tough start with Milan, Bakayoko has now rediscovered the form that first persuaded Chelsea to shell out £35m to sign the midfielder from Monaco in summer 2017 to become one of the Rossoneri’s most consistent performers.

Milan have an option to sign him permanently for €35m and the player has strongly indicated he’s willing to make sure his spell in Italy extends beyond the summer.

“Things are going well for the club and I right now,” Bakayoko told Nice Matin.

“There wasn’t a turning point. I just wanted to show that I was good enough for a big club. Milan are on a different planet.

“I was greeted by Maldini and Leonardo on my first day and and you immediately realise who you’re dealing with.

“Then you have the atmosphere at San Siro, which is extraordinary. Milan are a legendary club. Who wouldn’t like to stay at a club like Milan for a long time?

“Having said that, I’m still under contract with Chelsea for the next three years. I don’t have all the cards.

“Gattuso’s someone who gives everything to his players and transmits many good things.

“He’s like how he was as a player: direct, frank, straight to the point. He doesn’t cheat and doesn’t mince his words.

“Even though he can be tough, he always tells you things for your own good. Life is good in Milan. I’ve already changed my entire wardrobe.

“The weather is similar to the south of France and we eat well here. It’s an ideal place to live.”

