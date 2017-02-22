Bakayoko set to disappoint Man Utd, Chelsea

Monaco midfielder Tiemoue Bakayoko is ready to reject Chelsea and Manchester United in favour of a move to PSG.

The 22-year-old is one of the hottest prospects in football, and allegedly carries a £40million price tag.

Antonio Conte is apparently ready to pursue a move in the summer having sent scouts to watch Bakayoko.

However, the midfielder has admitted that he would find it tough to turn down a move to French giants PSG, meaning Chelsea may be out of the running already.

Explaining his preference for PSG, Bakayoko said: “I had a trial in an international tournament in Nîmes and we played against Arsenal.

“The opportunity to sign for the PSG youth academy presented itself. But my dad and my brother chose Rennes, the best youth academy at the time.

“Not going to PSG hurt me, I even had tears in my eyes.

“So if the opportunity presents itself, I will not refuse a move to PSG. But I am only 22, and I feel very good at Monaco.”