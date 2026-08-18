Celtic are in advanced talks to secure a deal for Blackburn Rovers goalkeeper Balázs Tóth, with the Scottish Premiership side pushing to complete the deal in the coming days, TEAMtalk can confirm.

The transfer fee is expected to settle around the £4million mark, although negotiations between the clubs remain fluid and no deal is yet fully agreed.

Sources familiar with the discussions stress that while the broad outline of the package has been agreed in principle between Celtic and Blackburn, several finer points of the deal are still under discussion.

Concrete talks began last week after preliminary contacts earlier in the summer. Both parties are understood to be working positively, and there is growing optimism that the move could be finalised before the end of this week.

Both sides have been in regular contact, and the pace of progress has accelerated alot in recent days after Celtic got the green light from the goalkeeper.

Tóth himself is fully committed to the switch. The 28-year-old has given Celtic his verbal agreement and is keen to begin a new chapter at Celtic Park.

He views the opportunity as a significant step in his career and is eager to compete for silverware in one of European football’s most passionate environments.

Celtic confident of completing Balázs Tóth deal

Should the transfer go through, Tóth would arrive as a strong addition to Celtic’s goalkeeping options.

His arrival would provide competition and depth at a time when the club continues to refine its squad for domestic and European campaigns in the bid to retain the title under Martin O’Neill.

Celtic supporters will watch developments closely over the next few days. A successful conclusion to the negotiations would represent another notable piece of summer business for the Parkhead club and underline their ambition to remain competitive on all fronts.

While nothing is guaranteed until signatures are on the dotted line, the signs are encouraging.

With Tóth already on board mentally and the financial parameters largely established, the final hurdles appear surmountable.

Fans can expect further updates as the week progresses and both clubs work towards bringing this promising deal over the line.