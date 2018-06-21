Bale agent pokes fun at Arsenal when asked on Real star’s future

Gareth Bale’s agent Jonathan Barnett has delivered a withering assessment of the Wales star’s chances of signing for Arsenal this summer.

The former Tottenham star faces a career crossroads this summer after five successful seasons at the Bernabeu, though Barnett refused to rule out the possibility of the player extending his stay in LaLiga.

The Welshman, however, is in high demand having strongly intimated that he wishes to leave the European champions in pursuit of more playing time. The likes of Bayern Munich, Manchester United and Tottenham have all been linked, while Arsenal have also been touted as potential suitors in some quarters.

Barnett is an Arsenal supporter and asked if his client would sign for Unai Emery’s side, he told Sky Sports: “I’d love him to play there but it’s got as much chance as me going to the moon.

“I think we have to have a chat with Real Madrid and see where we’re going.

“He wants a better year than he had last year. He wants to play more, and that’s paramount to him. I think he’s one of the top three or four players on earth.

“For somebody like him, he has to play. It’s not about money. He wants to win the Ballon d’Or and I think he can.

“I think he’s the best there has ever been in that sense (a British player abroad), unless someone can name me someone who’s been more successful.

“I think that goal (in the Champions League final) elevated an interest in him. But we already knew how good he is. He doesn’t need to prove how good he is.

“It was a magnificent goal and the timing was great too. He loves his life in Spain. He has three children, and he’s very happy there. But we have to see. He has to play football.”

