Gareth Bale’s agent Jonathan Barnett has revealed the truth behind talk that his client could have rejoined Tottenham last month.

Bale was strongly linked with a move back to Spurs in recent months, having joined Spanish and European giants Madrid from the North London outfit in the summer of 2013 for £85million.

Earlier in January, it was reported in the Spanish media that Tottenham had made contact with Madrid over re-signing the Wales international.

It was claimed that Spurs chairman Daniel Levy had made it clear that he was not going to pay more than €30million (£25.36m) for the 30-year-old.

A new report in the Daily Mail then claimed that Tottenham and Madrid had entered talks last Wednesday over the transfer of Bale, while it was also claimed that Levy had flown out to Spain to try and finalise the move.

However, Bale would have had to have taken a “substantial” pay-cut to his £600,000-a-week salary at Madrid, which he was not prepared to do.

And now Bale’s agent, Barnett has given an update on his client’s future and seemingly ruled out that he will ever return to Spurs.

In an exclusive interview on talkSPORT, Barnett said: “Gareth believes there is still a future for him at Real Madrid, he has a wife and three children who are very happy and very contented, and he has a lovely lifestyle.

“He is fortunately in a position where he can pick and choose where he wants to play.”

When asked if there was a chance of a return to Spurs for Bale before last Friday’s deadline, Barnett responded with an emphatic “no”.

However, Barnett was slightly more cautious when asked if Levy did actually travel to Spain to seal what would have been the window’s biggest signing, adding: “He [Levy] may of [travelled to Spain], but it’s not for me to say if he did or he didn’t, Gareth is very happy.

“Let’s be realistic for most clubs he is out of their league, financially I mean.”

Barnett was also asked if the 30-year-old could ever return to Spurs, with his contract in Spain running out in two-and-a-half years, but his response was once again to the point, adding: “I don’t think so, no”.

