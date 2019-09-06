Bale backtracks on forgiving stance as winger hits out at Real Madrid

Gareth Bale has hit out at Real Madrid for making him a scapegoat, but vowed to give his all when playing for them.

The Welsh winger appeared certain to be on his way out of the Bernabeu over the summer, with boss Zinedine Zidane openly admitting it was in everyone’s best interests for him to leave, but no club could meet his demands.

In one of the biggest twists of the summer, Zidane then seemingly had a change of heart, insisting that Bale would be part of his plans.

The 30-year-old has since started all three of Madrid’s games in the new La Liga season, recently scoring a brace against Villarreal before getting sent off for two yellow cards in stoppage time.

In a press conference yesterday, he suggested that he was more settled than people had thought, declaring that he was “raring to go”, but in a separate interview with Sky Sports, Bale appears to have let slip his true thoughts about how Madrid have treated him.

“I understand I was made more of a scapegoat than most, I take it with a pinch of salt even though maybe it’s not all fully fair,” Bale said.

“Towards the end of last season was difficult, there is no denying that, not just for me but for the team.

“I wouldn’t say I’m playing happy but I’m playing, when I am playing I am professional and I am always giving all I can, whether that be for club or country.

“I’m sure there’ll be plenty more turbulence, to be honest. I suppose it is something you will have to speak to Real Madrid about and it’s between me and them, and we will have to come to some sort of conclusion.”

He added: “Coming back to pre-season I just kept my head down and I know there was a lot of talk, with people saying the good, bad, or whatever they wanted.

“It wasn’t the worst time of my career, it has been not ideal but I know how to deal with it and it’s about keeping your head down.

“You get rewarded with the work you put in and I’ve started the season well and did a good pre-season even if that hasn’t been the case with the number of games.

“Things in football can turn quickly and it is just a matter of time.”

Bale remains under contract in Madrid until 2022.