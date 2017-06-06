Collymore: Gareth Bale transfer ticks every box for Man Utd

Stan Collymore has called Gareth Bale the ‘perfect signing’ for Manchester United this summer, claiming the player has ‘nothing left to achieve’ at Real Madrid.

The Wales superstar claimed his third Champions League title in four years on Saturday night at Cardiff’s Principality Stadium – making it a season to remember as Real Madrid also reclaimed the La Liga title from Barcelona.

Bale has been heavily linked with a £90million move to Old Trafford this summer, but the player has gone to great lengths to signal his desire to stay at Real.

Nonethess, Bale is said to have made a move to United his priority should Real call time on his spell with the club and Collymore believes Bale would fit Jose Mourinho’s side ‘like a hand to a glove’.

Writing in his Daily Mirror column, Collymore said: “What more is there left for him to achieve at the Bernabeu?

“He has already won the Champions League three times since moving there from Tottenham, plus La Liga, the Copa Del Rey, FIFA Club World Cup and UEFA Super Cup.

“So it’s not like anyone on our shores could ever question whether his stay in the Spanish capital has been a success or not.

“Okay, so he’s the third best-paid player on the planet and he could well add to his Champions League haul once, maybe twice, if he were to remain.

“But with all their resources, Manchester United in particular would be able to match — even better — his income were they to sign him, and there are no guarantees he will play week in, week out if he stays in Spain.

“That’s why, if I was Jose Mourinho, I’d be going all out to land Bale this summer, regardless of what he said on Saturday night.

“And I’d be using the fact David De Gea is a live target for Real to the best of my advantage.

“Don’t get me wrong, I’m not saying Bale would be any sort of makeweight – he’s too big a deal himself for that.

“But Real’s hopes of landing the Spain goalkeeper might just give Mourinho some wiggle room to make a counter bid and, with Isco’s form, Los Blancos might just consider it.

“United desperately need a goalscorer with Zlatan Ibrahimovic injured and Wayne Rooney leaving, and I can see Bale morphing in the next couple of years into the sort of player Cristiano Ronaldo has become.

“I remember saying I could see Ronaldo moving up front when was he still at United and being ridiculed for it by a good number of their fans. But he has proved me right. And I’m certain Bale could do the same given the opportunity.”