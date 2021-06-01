Tottenham insider Bale claims club brewing up one of Prem’s best talents

Gareth Bale says that Tottenham and Wales team-mate Joe Rodon will become one of the Premier League’s best defenders in the near future.

The 23-year-old caught the eye at boyhood club Swansea, subsequently earning a big move to Spurs in October. However, his debut season did not go as well as he would have liked. He only made 15 appearances in all competitions. Twelve of those came in the Premier League and he unfortunately did not make the Europa League squad.

Nevertheless, he remains one of his country’s hottest talents and he made Wales’ 26-man Euro 2020 squad.

He has settled in at Spurs with the help of Bale, who spent the campaign on loan from Real Madrid.

Speaking at a press conference ahead of Wales’ warm-up clash with France on Wednesday, Bale revealed his admiration for Rodon. Indeed, he made a big prediction about his fellow countryman’s future.

“It is great we have spent the past year having some good laughs,” the 31-year-old said (via Wales Online). “Ben and I have the experience of [Euro] 2016 and Joe asks us all the time and he tells us what he was doing when he was watching and that he wanted to be part of a tournament and now he has a chance.

“He has come on leaps and bounds this season, made such a progression in his football, he has got better and better and looks like a real strong defender, sharp, and he is looking better and better.

“He will be one of the top defenders in the Premier League in years to come.

“This is another step in the right direction for him and something he wants to test himself with. I am sure he will do fantastic for us.”

Wales play Albania in their second and final warm-up game on Saturday before facing Switzerland, Turkey and Italy in their three Group A matches.

Bale reveals good Euros feeling

Bale also revealed that he feels in good shape ahead of helping his country at Euro 2020.

The winger struggled for fitness early on this season, but he enjoyed a late resurgence.

He said: “It was great to finish off the season, the last few months, in goalscoring form. I knew that,” he said.

“I think a lot of people knew that. It was just game time.

“Once I was given the opportunity to keep playing and get my actual Premier League fitness up it felt natural that my form would be back and I’d start scoring.

“No surprise to me, it just needed to happen.”

