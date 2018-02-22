Bale ‘digging his grave’ at Real Madrid after upsetting club legend

Gareth Bale has reportedly angered Real Madrid skipper Sergio Ramos – by wearing trainers in the dugout!

Bale started Wednesday night’s late 3-1 win over Leganes on the bench but was spotted heading back to the dressing room during the first half in search of his boots.

And according to Diario Gol, the former Tottenham star’s attitude has angered his team-mates, including club legend Ramos.

Indeed, the Spanish publication went on to state that the 28-year-old is ‘digging his grave’ at the Bernabeu.

The Wales attacker faces an uncertain future amid reports that Real president Florentino Perez is willing to sell him, and a host of the other club’s top stars, at the end of the season.

Bale has struggled for regular game time under Zinedine Zidane this season after returning from injury and has been a substitute for three of the last four games.

Zidane, however, insists that he easing the forward, who has been linked as part of a potential player, plus £100m swap deal with Chelsea for Eden Hazard, back to full fitness.

“I am happy with him,” the Frenchman said. “We have to go bit by bit with him.

“What we want is for him to hit his best and we’re getting there.

“We’ll look at the matches that are coming up next and at how we’re going to manage them.

“We are good and in good form and I am counting on all my players.”