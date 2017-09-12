Bale on why he snubbed possible Man Utd move this summer

Gareth Bale has strongly hinted he rejected a switch to Manchester United this summer, explaining his motivation in the game is winning trophies.

United have long been linked with a move for the Welshman and the former Tottenham man came back on their radar this summer with Jose Mourinho openly admitting his liking for the player.

Although it was never confirmed if United had made a concrete bid for Bale, the player has explained his motivations for staying at the Bernabeu after it was put to him that he could claim No 1 status at Old Trafford.

“Well there’s an argument for that,” he told the Daily Mail about leaving Madrid to become the face of United, just as Neymar did at PSG.

“But I think the main thing, when you look back on your career, is that you look at your trophies. In the end that’s probably the most important thing.”

Reports emerged on Monday night that Bale is growing increasingly tempted to join United next summer and Ryan Giggs believes he’s the player the club need to take them on to the next level.

The Wales legend told Sky Sports: “You look at the current Manchester United team and you wonder if they can they win the Champions League? Have they got the players to win it?

“They’re probably a little bit short at the moment. You’ve got Paul Pogba and Romelu Lukaku, if he fulfils his potential, Marcus Rashford, David de Gea, a world-class player, and then if you add somebody like Gareth Bale to the mix, that’s when you talk about United having Champions League expectations.

“Obviously, Mourinho has won the trophy before so we’re going to be there or thereabouts, but whether we’ve got the players to go the whole way, I don’t know.”