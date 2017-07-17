Bale gives honest answer to Man Utd transfer speculation

Gareth Bale has insisted he is happy at Real Madrid after playing a straight bat to rumours of a summer move to Manchester United.

The Wales star is regularly linked with a return to the Premier League, with United tipped to make a £95million swoop for his services.

But three-times Champions League winner Bale insists that while he isn’t surprised to see the rumours, he fully intends to stay where he is.

“The truth is that I do not read any of that,” he told Marca when asked about Manchester United’s reported interest. “Logically I am a British player and I am always linked with a return home.

“It happened with [David] Beckham, with other Englishmen who came to Spain. It’s nothing new.

“I am happy playing in Madrid, logically interest is interest, but if there has been nothing concrete, no offer, there is nothing to discuss.”

Bale on Ronaldo future

Bale’s teammate Cristiano Ronaldo has also been linked with United, but again he denied talk the player could leave for Old Trafford.

“I’ve not read anything, I haven’t got a clue about what’s going to happen. Look, I only found out yesterday that (Romelu) Lukaku has signed for Manchester United… I honestly don’t know.

“You’ll have to ask him.”

But on whether Bale wants Ronaldo to remain at the Bernabeu, the former Tottenham forward was much clearer, saying: “Of course, we won titles, we did well, we don’t need to change anything.”

The 28-year-old has been plagued by fitness problems during his time in Spain but is hoping a strong pre-season will help stand him in good stead for the coming campaign.