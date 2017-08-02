Bale in threat to quit Real Madrid and join Man Utd

Gareth Bale will ask to Manchester United next summer if his first-team prospects don’t improve at Real Madrid this season, widespread reports on Wednesday claim.

The Wales forward could have pushed for the chance to join United this summer, with Jose Mourinho’s side holding an ongoing interest in the player, but it seems he has opted to stay at the Bernabeu, where, for the large part, Bale is happy.

But having only made 27 appearances for Real Madrid last season, scoring nine times, Bale is unhappy at his lack of playing time at the club – even though his limited game time last season was down to a series of niggling injuries.

The player returned to fitness in time for the Champions League final against Juventus in May – but was overlooked by Zinedine Zidane, with Isco chosen from the start in Cardiff.

And the Daily Express and Daily Star say the player will look to leave the club next season if he continues to play second fiddle at the Bernabeu.

Furthermore, Spanish outlet Diario Gol claim he is threatening to join United THIS month if Zidane overlooks him at the start of the campaign.

They claim the signing of Kylian Mbappe from Monaco will place Bale’s future at the club in further doubt, with the former Tottenham man’s place in the side most under threat if the French teenager arrives.

United’s interest in Bale charts back over a decade, with Sir Alex Ferguson trying to sign the player as a 17-year-old from Southampton.

“We tried to sign him from [Southampton] as a 17-year-old,” Ferguson said in 2011.

“But it never got to the stage of talking to the player. They didn’t accept our offer and I think they must have alerted Tottenham.

“I don’t know the full circumstances but, listen, you try to get the best deal you can. We made a good offer but they turned it down.”