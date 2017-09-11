Bale ‘increasingly likely’ to make Man Utd move next summer

Gareth Bale is leaning more and more towards the prospect of returning to the Premier League with Manchester United next summer, reports in Spain claim.

The Wales forward has long been linked with a move to Old Trafford and Jose Mourinho was again linked with a move to sign him this summer.

Bale, however, opted to stay in Madrid for at least one more season where, despite a difficult season last time out, the player collected his third Champions League winners medal in four seasons.

But after making just 19 La Liga appearances during an injury-disrupted season last term, Bale has found himself the subject to criticism from the Real Madrid boo-boys, leading to claims in Don Balon that the player wants a fresh start next summer should things not improve.

Sections of the Real Madrid fanbase jeered him in their draw with Valencia, with the former Tottenham star then overlooked for their La Liga clash with Levante this weekend.

As such, the Spanish publication claims Bale has told his representatives to start sounding out possible suitors for next summer.

And that would put United – who have long harboured hopes of signing him – on red alert.

David Moyes was once such former United boss who harboured hopes of bringing Bale to Old Trafford and the Scot revealed in December just how close he was to signing him ahead of Real Madrid.

Speaking back in December, the Scot confirmed he had earmarked his fellow Briton as the perfect buy his side.

“When I first went in to United my real target was Gareth Bale,” said the 53-year-old.

“I felt all along that Gareth Bale was a Manchester United player and I fought to get him [from Tottenham] right up until the last minute.

“We actually offered him a bigger deal than Real Madrid but Gareth had his mind made up on going to Madrid.

“He was, though, in my mind, the player I really wanted.”