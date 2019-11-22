Bale only has one club in mind if he makes Premier League return

Gareth Bale would reportedly still rather join Manchester United than Tottenham despite Jose Mourinho’s appointment in north London.

Bale, who has played four times for Wales since his last appearance for Real on October 5, has been criticised in Spain in recent months for putting country before club.

Indeed, former Real striker Predrag Mijatovic spoke out against keen golfer Bale in a newspaper article, saying: “The first thing he thinks about is Wales, then golf and after that, Real Madrid.”

Wales fans have turned the mantra ‘Wales. Golf. Madrid’ into a chant, with Bale himself admitting he found the song amusing.

With it now looking increasingly likely that the 30-year-old will quit the Bernabeu, the main options appear to be a return to Spurs or a new challenge at United.

Spanish newspaper AS reported on Thursday that Bale will come back to Tottenham as ‘a treat of Mourinho’, who ‘intends to make him return to London next summer’.

But on Friday, Mundo Deportivo (via Sport Witness) claimed that Mourinho’s arrival at Spurs actually ‘complicates’ Bale’s potential return to north London.

The Spanish newspaper adds that United are still ‘the Premier option’ for Bale, who would prefer a move to a new home rather than an old one.

