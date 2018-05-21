Bale to snub Man Utd after being tipped for bargain move to rivals

Gareth Bale has snubbed a move to Manchester United this summer and informed Real Madrid he wants to return to Tottenham, if reports in Spain are to be believed.

Bale is ready to return to the Premier League after five highly-successful years and hopes to mark what looks like being his last appearance for the club with a fourth Champions League winners’ medal when Real face Liverpool in Kiev on Saturday.

Bale had been expected to sign for Manchester United, with the player being mentioned as one of five signings that Jose Mourinho was targeting this summer in a £250million overhaul of his squad.

The Welsh forward is also a favourite of executive vice-chairman Ed Woodward, but it now intentions of bringing Bale to Old Trafford could be scuppered by his former side, if reports in Spanish publication Don Balon prove accurate.

However, there still appears some work to be done before a fee can be agreed.

Real are looking at recouping as much as €80million (£69.9m) for the Wales star, though Spurs are thought to have offered nearer the €50million (£43.7m) mark.

However, the Spanish outlet acknowledges that Spurs chairman Daniel Levy remains a hard man to deal with and is likely to get his way, given Real’s determination to offload and Bale having seemingly made his choice.

Spurs hope to present Bale as their marquee signing ahead of their return to their rebuilt White Hart Lane stadium.

Bale has been in a rich vein of form for Real Madrid of late and his chances of starting the Champions League final on Saturday were assessed by his coach Zinedine Zidane.

Meanwhile, claims that Real Madrid are ready to sacrifice Bale this summer have been given further credibility by suggestions that the defending European champions have offered his services to PSG this summer.

