Bale reveals Man Utd wish as Chelsea ready £90m approach

Gareth Bale has reportedly told his Real Madrid teammates he wants to sign for Manchester United this summer.

That’s according to Don Balon, who say the Wales star is resigned to the fact his Bernabeu career is coming to a close.

Reports last week suggested Bale had been offered to both Chelsea and United this summer for £90million, with the European champions growing increasingly confident of signing Kylian Mbappe from Monaco in club record deal.

And the Spanish outlet claims Bale has sent a whatsapp message to his teammates, including his closest friend Luka Modric, to confirm his intention to leave this summer.

However, while Bale’s preference is seemingly a move to Manchester United, the Daily Express claims Chelsea have emerged as serious contenders to sign Bale and are ready to meet Real’s £90million asking price.

The paper claims Blues boss Antonio Conte is targeting four more signings before the transfer window shuts at the end of the month and one of them is expected to be a new winger.

And with the Blues reportedly intent on matching the fee placed on Bale’s head, United may have to act fast if they’re to beat Chelsea to the player and grant him his preference of a move to Old Trafford.