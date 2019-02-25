Santiago Solari insisted Gareth Bale was “ecstatic” after scoring Real Madrid’s winner against Levante on Sunday – despite the Wales star appearing to shrug off his team-mates’ celebrations on the pitch.

Bale rolled home a cheeky late penalty as Madrid recorded a somewhat controversial win, with both goals coming from the penalty spot via VAR and the second one withstanding a review despite an apparent dive from Casemiro.

But as team-mates converged to celebrate, the stony-faced forward – who had only just come on as a substitute – brushed them away and jogged back to the centre circle.

It’s the second controversial goal celebration Bale has been involved in over a matter of weeks amid talk he could land a 12-match ban for his actions up scoring against Atletico Madrid earlier in the month.

“He was ecstatic when I saw him in the dressing room having got his goal,” Solari said after the match. “That’s all your speculation because he was waiting to come on. I told him to wait.

“I’m thrilled with how he went out there and he looked hungry when he got on the pitch. He clinched the win for us and worked extremely hard. When we went down to 10 he was running for two up top and I thought he had a great game.

“You have an awful lot more eyes than we do, but we’re there and what I saw is how hungry he was to get on the pitch and help the team. I’m very pleased, he can celebrate the goals however he likes.”