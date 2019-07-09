Bale sets heart on next move after snubbing Man Utd, Tottenham

Gareth Bale is reportedly looking set for a move to Bayern Munich this summer after being unconvinced by offers from Manchester United and Tottenham.

According to Don Balon, the £72million-rated Wales superstar is being lined up by Bayern as they seek new attacking players this summer, following the exits of veteran duo Franck Ribery and Arjen Robben.

The report goes on to add that Bayern are considering the former Spurs winger as an alternative to Manchester City’s Leroy Sane – as they believe that Bale could be more attainable this summer.

After a bright start to life in Madrid, the 29-year-old has suffered a string of injury issues which have affected him getting regular game time at The Bernabeu.

Despite that he has still managed to lift a number of trophies during his Madrid career, including four Champions Leagues, although Zinedine Zidane has made it clear that the attacker does not feature in his long-term plans.

A move to United had appeared to be the most likely destination, with a swap deal involving Paul Pogba mooted, while a return to Spurs always looked unlikely given Bale’s huge salary demands.

However, it would appear that the former Southampton youngster favours a new challenge in Germany as he prepares to enter the latter stages of his career.

