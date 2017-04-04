Bale to Bayern rumours are ‘a myth’ – Carlo Ancelotti

Bayern Munich boss Carlo Ancelotti has played down rumours over a possible move for Gareth Bale, calling the speculation a ‘myth’.

Ancelotti signed Bale from Tottenham for Real Madrid back in 2013 for £85million, a then-world record fee.

The pair won the Champions League together in the Wales international’s first season in Spain, with Bale putting Real ahead in extra-time against Atletico Madrid.

He has since gone on to make 146 appearances, scoring 67 times, but has been linked with a summer move away from the Bernabeu.

A possible reunion with his former manager at Bayern was mooted, but Ancelotti has squashed the rumours stating he would be making an offer for the 27-year-old in the summer.

‘Bale is a very good player, but these rumours are a myth,’ Ancelotti said.

‘Today we are focused on our game, we have no time to think about these myths.’

Recent reports have suggested that Real Madrid’s president Florentino Perez has been concerned with Bale’s performances of late.

His season has been hampered with an ankle injury and he has struggled to reach his full potential since returning to action against Espanyol in January.

Since then, Bale has scored just two times and was sent off during their 3-3 La Liga draw with Las Palmas.

Both Chelsea and Manchester United were linked with bringing the forward back to the Premier League in January, and reports have also suggested the pair will renew their interest in the summer.