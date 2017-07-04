Bale ‘to be pushed towards Man Utd to make way for £109m man’

Gareth Bale is reportedly set to open talks with Manchester United after it was claimed he will sacrificed by Real Madrid to make way for Kylian Mbappe.

According to Spanish football expert Graham Hunter, speaking via the Daily Record podcast, Los Blancos are ready to finally push through a deal for French forward Mbappe, whom they have been tracking since he was 14 years old.

And the Daily Record claims that if Los Galacticos can fend off interest in the forward from Arsenal and PSG, this could see Bale offloaded in favour of the Monaco striker, putting Manchester United on red alert.

Although fanciful at this stage, the paper claims both Jose Mourinho and Ed Woodward are huge fans of the Wales forward and will do all in their power to bring him to Old Trafford if Real give them any indication he will be sold.

Bale, however, while reportedly open to a possible move to Old Trafford, has stated on plenty of occasions that he would prefer to stay at the Bernabeu, where he feels he has unfinished business at the club.

The Welshman has won three Champions League trophies in four years, while last season the club also wrestled back the La Liga title from Barcelona.

However, a series of niggling injuries restricted Bale to just 27 appearances the season just elapsed and the player is determined to prove to Zinedine Zidane he is worth sticking with.

But the potential world record arrival of Mbappe in a £125million deal could force Real to consider selling off Bale – with United just one of a handful of clubs capable of affording the Welshman.