Man Utd are Bale’s ‘priority’ if he’s forced out at Real – report

Gareth Bale has reportedly made Manchester United his destination of choice amid fresh speculation his time at Real Madrid could come to an end this summer.

Bale has endured something of a disappointing season for Real, where he has only featured in 19 La Liga games due to a series of niggling injuries and poor form.

And with speculation mounting that Real boss Zinedine Zidane could be ready to cash in on Bale and use the money to fund a move for Chelsea’s Eden Hazard, reports in Spain suggest the player has already made it clear which club he sees himself at next.

And while Bale’s preference is to stay at the Bernanbeu, it is widely thought that Bale does not want to leave the Galactico-laden side, but should the club’s hierarchy force through a move and accept an offer, then the Welshman has little option to accept a transfer.

Realistically, only Chelsea, Manchester City and Manchester United could afford to spend the reported £80million it would cost to bring Bale back to the Premier League – but it seems the Welshman only has eyes on Old Trafford.

According to diariogol, journalist Pip Estrada reports: “The agent of the player has started to negotiate in England after being annoyed with the reactions to his injury.”

His former club Tottenham have also been mentioned as possible suitors, but even if they could afford the fee, it seems Bale does not want to return to his former team and will make Manchester United his ‘priority’ if he is forced to leave the Spanish capital this summer.

During his four-year stay at Real, Bale has scored 67 goals in 149 games.