Ball in player’s court after Everton receive offer to rid Benitez of reject

The final decision could rest with the player after Everton received a tempting transfer offer from Turkey where the window remains open, per a report.

Everton emerged from the summer transfer window having splashed out just £1.7m on new signings. Few Toffees fans would have envisaged such a frugal window, though many of their new recruits have already exceeded expectations.

Wingers Andros Townsend and Demarai Gray have already slotted in well to Rafael Benitez’s starting eleven. Gray in particular has shone in the opening three matches of the season having scored twice.

Their immediate impacts are all the more vital given the ongoing uncertainty over James Rodriguez.

The Colombian playmaker, 30, appears unfancied by Benitez. The Spaniard prefers his wide stars to be just as effective in their own half as the opposition’s. Rodriguez, for all his talent, has never been known for his defensive workrate.

Rodriguez then sparked outrage in August when bizarrely admitting he had no clue who Everton’s next opponent was.

In the final year of his contract with a club option for a second, an exit one way or another seems inevitable over the next few windows. And per Goal, Turkish side Istanbul Basaksehir have offered Rodriguez a way out.

Everton Transfer Review We have a look into Everton's dealings over the transfer window.

The Turkish window does not close until September 8. And citing Footmercato, it’s claimed a loan offer has been lodged.

Details beyond the insistence an offer has been tabled are thin on the ground. Nonetheless, Everton may be tempted by the temporary exit route.

Rodriguez has very little re-sale value at this stage of his career. As such, simply seeing his wages subsidised or even paid in full elsewhere for 12 months could appeal. The decision on whether Basaksehir’s bid is accepted is reportedly up to Rodriguez.

Everton tipped to spoil shock Arsenal move

Meanwhile, an Everton swoop for a free agent recently linked with Arsenal has been touted in a move that could inadvertently exact revenge, per a report.

The Toffees and Gunners converged as the window neared it’s conclusion over Ainsley Maitland-Niles. The 24-year-old’s desperation to find regular first-team football was evidenced by an Instagram post that read: “All I wanna do is go where I’m wanted and where I’m gonna play.”

Everton emerged as a contender to give Maitland-Niles what he craved via the loan route. However, with Hector Bellerin bound for Real Betis, Arsenal blocked the versatile star’s exit to Goodison Park.

Sky Sports then revealed recently departed ex-Tottenham star Serge Aurier would be open to a joining North London rivals Arsenal. The right-back is understood to wish to remain in England after his contract was mutually terminated last week.

Arteta reportedly gave the green light to initiate talks with Aurier, though the Express believe Everton could scupper a move.

They stated Aurier could ‘plug the gap’ with the timing of Aurier’s exit perfect for Rafael Benitez.

READ MORE: Paper Talk: Three Chelsea stars lined-up in swap for Bayern attacker