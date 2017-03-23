Ballack: ‘World class Ozil too good for Fenerbahce’

Germany legend Michael Ballack has described his fellow countryman Mesut Ozil as ‘world class’ amid transfer speculation.

The Arsenal midfielder has been in poor form this season and the 28-year-old has been linked with a summer move away from the Emirates.

Ozil joined Arsenal for £42.5million from Real Madrid back in the summer of 2013 and has gone on to represent the Gunners on 132 occasions. However, he is now heading into the final year of his contract and the north London club could be forced to sell.

This week, it was reported that Turkish giants Fenerbahce were interested in signing Ozil, eyeing the German as the perfect replacement for Robin van Persie.

Former German Footballer of the Year Ballack, meanwhile, has encouraged Ozil to set his bar higher when looking for a new home, if he is to leave Arsenal at the end of the season.

“Ozil is too good to play in that league,” he told Talksport.

“He’s playing at a top club in Arsenal and he’s a fantastic player – he has what not many footballers have.

“The quality he has is world class, he has showed that many times, especially for Germany, but he is not performing well and now it’s on him to analyse it and think about what he wants.

“He can play for any club in the world if his head is right.”