Aston Villa manager Dean Smith has been charged by the Football Association following the red card he received against Manchester City on Wednesday.

Referee Jon Moss sent Smith to the stands in the latter stages of the game at the Etihad. Smith saw red after he remonstrated with the match official following Bernardo Silva’s 79th-minute opener.

“Dean Smith has been charged with a breach of FA Rule E3 following Aston Villa FC’s Premier League match against Manchester City FC on Wednesday,” an FA spokesperson said.

“It is alleged that the manager used abusive and/or insulting language towards a match official during the 81st minute.

“Dean Smith has until Tuesday [26/01/21] to respond to the charge.”

The Villa boss was furious after City midfielder Rodri appeared to run back from an offside position to dispossess Tyrone Mings and set up Silva for the breakthrough goal.

Smith revealed he was shown a yellow card by Moss for asking fourth official David Coote “if he got juggling balls for Christmas”.

This was swiftly followed by a red card for something else said by the Villa boss.

Smith said: “It wasn’t swear words. He (Moss) came over and said he was interpreting the laws of the game. I said, ‘Well you should have done that earlier in the game’.

“I think I got treated rather unfairly. I’ve heard a lot of worse things said to Jonathan Moss before and he’s not dealt with it like that. It looks like he couldn’t wait to give me a yellow and then a red.”

Smith could find himself handed a touchline ban and a fine following the charge.

