Balotelli agent launches yet another attack on Klopp

Mino Raiola has continued his verbal assault on Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp following Mario Balotelli’s Anfield departure last week.

The striker’s disastrous spell on Merseyside came to an end on transfer deadlin day when he was allowed to join Nice on a free transfer, but his treatment at Anfield has been met with scorn by the player’s agent.

Raiola subsequently called Klopp out for treating his client “like s***” and the Dutch-Italian has now hit out at the German’s lack of respect.

“At the end of the day, [Balotelli] was a player of Liverpool and you need to treat him with respect and [Klopp] didn’t do that,” Raiola told talkSPORT.

“Mario asked several times to have a friendly match. You can train all you want but, at the end of the day, you need 90 minutes, you need a friendly. He never considered him for 60 days.

“I’m not judging him as a trainer – I don’t like him as a trainer at all – but you have to let him play.”