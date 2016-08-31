Mario Balotelli ends Liverpool nightmare by joining Nice

Liverpool flop Mario Balotelli has quit the club and joined Ligue 1 side Nice on a free transfer.

The Italian was initially signed as a £16million replacement for Luis Suarez two years ago, but scored just one goal for the club before being loaned out to AC Milan, where he also struggled to find the net.

Balotelli was expected to leave Liverpool on loan once again, but all ties have been cut instead, allowing him to attempt to rebuild his reputation at Nice in a similar way that Haten Ben Arfa did last season.