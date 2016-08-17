Balotelli ‘in meeting with Mourinho to discuss his future’

Manchester United boss Jose Mourinho has reportedly met with Mario Balotelli to discuss the Liverpool striker’s stalling career and offer him some transfer advice.

Italian striker Balotelli, whose agent Mino Raiola brokered United’s recent captures of Paul Pogba, Zlatan Ibrahimovic and Henrikh Mkhitaryan, is reported to have sought Mourinho’s advice over his future.

It must be stressed that the Manchester United boss is not about to make a shock move for the Italian but Calciomercato claim Mourinho met with his former player to offer him his thoughts over what he should do next.

Balotelli has failed to make an impact at Liverpool since joining from AC Milan for £16m in 2014 as a replacement for Luis Suarez, scoring just one league goal.

He spent last season on loan back at Milan and Jurgen Klopp is desperate to offload him this summer.

A number of clubs, including Sampdoria, Chievo Verona, Ajax and Besiktas have been linked with Balotelli but his wage demands have so far prevented any deals taking place.

They say informal talks took place between the pair, with the Italian outlet claiming Mourinho advised Balotelli to change his attitude and lower his demands.