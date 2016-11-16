Former Liverpool striker Mario Balotelli has revealed all about his former coaches, including his spell at Liverpool.

The Italian striker has played for an array of coaches, including Jose Mourinho, Roberto Mancini and Brendan Rodgers during his spells at Lumezzane, Inter Milan, Manchester City, AC Milan (twice) and Liverpool.

Currently, the 26-year-old plies his trade in Ligue 1 with OGC Nice, who sit on top of the table with 29 points from 12 games.

Asked by Gazzetta dello Sport about his former bosses, he said: “For me, the one most on the ball remains Mancini: fantastic, I owe him so much.

“In second place I put (Lucien) Favre (of Nice) with (Jose) Mourinho: the Portuguese is talented and motivated, it is a pity that we had a falling out.

“The worst? Not Klopp, I am not angry with him. If he has created a certain situation at Liverpool, maybe he should have had more patience with me.

“In truth, I had the biggest disappointment with Rodgers. I enjoyed myself with him in training but our relationship was a disaster.”

Balotelli also revealed that he is content with his new life in France, vowing to do an extraordinary stunt if his side do run out league winners.