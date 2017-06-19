Balotelli set for Nice stay amid talk of Everton interest

Former Manchester City and Liverpool striker Mario Balotelli is set to sign a new deal at Nice, amid talk of shock interest from Everton.

The Italy star scored 15 goals in 23 Ligue 1 games last season, leading to talk that he may be on the move again this summer when his one-year deal expires.

German giants Borussia Dortmund have been linked with a move for the 26-year-old, as they begin the search for a replacement for wantaway frontman Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, while the Toffees are also on the hunt for new strikers as Romelu Lukaku’s exit looms large at Goodison Park.

However, according to French newspaper Nice Matin, Balotelli will extend his stay in France by penning a new contract on Tuesday.